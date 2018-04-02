Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Unio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 82,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,583,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $103,260.88, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

