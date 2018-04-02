LoMoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.34 Million (LMC)

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. LoMoCoin has a total market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $10,210.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LoMoCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00672565 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006274 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003630 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00089502 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026727 BTC.

LoMoCoin Coin Profile

LoMoCoin (CRYPTO:LMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 313,040,319 coins and its circulating supply is 228,040,319 coins. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LomMoCoin is an entertainment app that creates a treasure hunt experience with built in cryptocurrency rewards paid in LMC which is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with a 5% APY in staking rewards. “

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy LoMoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

