Lourd Capital LLC Grows Position in Boeing (BA)

Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after buying an additional 4,852,679 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,859 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 61,128.7% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 849,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 848,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19,958.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 833,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $212,108,000 after buying an additional 829,255 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28,537.7% during the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 782,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,962,000 after buying an additional 779,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $327.88 on Monday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $175.47 and a fifty-two week high of $371.60. The stock has a market cap of $192,954.20, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Vetr lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale set a $373.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $289.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.99.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

