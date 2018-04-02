Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe's Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. Lowe's Companies posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe's Companies.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 65.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lowe's Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,499,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,347 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after buying an additional 4,351,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $845,590,000 after buying an additional 187,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,540,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,780,000 after buying an additional 208,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,044,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $561,798,000 after buying an additional 920,015 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW opened at $87.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72,832.50, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $70.76 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Lowe's Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc operates as a home improvement company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

