LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Mewhirter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.52. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

LPLA stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5,498.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

LPL Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $359.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director William P. Jr. Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,322.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $261,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,435 shares of company stock worth $92,312,374 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,917,000 after purchasing an additional 735,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in LPL Financial by 947.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 438,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 396,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $16,173,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 502,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 278,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at financial institutions across the country.

