LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,777 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/lpl-financial-llc-boosts-holdings-in-proshares-large-cap-core-plus-csm-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.