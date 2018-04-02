LPL Financial LLC Has $18.32 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,875,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,602,000 after buying an additional 1,621,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,360,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,614,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,753,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,020,000 after buying an additional 2,903,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,751,000 after buying an additional 188,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,854,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,111,000 after buying an additional 1,385,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62,743.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $110,307.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $68,389.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,443,427. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “LPL Financial LLC Has $18.32 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/lpl-financial-llc-has-18-32-million-holdings-in-colgate-palmolive-cl-updated-updated.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.