LTC Properties Inc to Issue Apr 18 Dividend of $0.19 (LTC)

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) declared a apr 18 dividend on Monday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 30th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,756. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,505.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 2,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,666.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

