Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low Following Analyst Upgrade

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lululemon Athletica traded as low as $90.25 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 1724335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.12.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $55,943,720.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $12,071.75, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

