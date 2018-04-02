Luna Innovations (LUNA) Hits New 12-Month High and Low at $3.28

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 121523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luzich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $766,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing and test, and measurement products. The Company is focused on bringing technology solutions to measure and monitor processes in the aerospace, automotive, energy, composite, telecommunications and defense industries.

