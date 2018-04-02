Lunyr Price Hits $7.49 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $17.22 million and $1.34 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $7.49 or 0.00106136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, CryptoDerivatives and EtherDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00691022 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00159869 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, BigONE, CryptoDerivatives, Liqui and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

