Analyzing LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS: LVMUY) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 13.10% 1,716.69% 20.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Colgate-Palmolive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton $48.16 billion 3.17 $5.79 billion $2.30 26.20 Colgate-Palmolive $15.45 billion 3.98 $2.02 billion $2.87 24.49

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has higher revenue and earnings than Colgate-Palmolive. Colgate-Palmolive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Colgate-Palmolive pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colgate-Palmolive pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Colgate-Palmolive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton 0 2 2 0 2.50 Colgate-Palmolive 2 8 4 0 2.14

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus target price of $77.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world. It produces still and sparkling wines from various wine-growing regions, as well as whiskey. The Fashion & Leather Goods business group includes brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Donna Karan, Loewe, Marc Jacobs, Celine and Edun. It focuses on the perfumes, make-up and skincare business, and offers a range of brands, including Christian Dior, Guerlain and Kenzo. The Watches & Jewelry sector operates in two segments: high-quality watchmaking, and jewelry and high jewelry. Its Selective Retailing companies operate in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Its other activities include Les Echos group, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia. The Company’s oral care products include Colgate Total, Colgate Sensitive Pro-Relief, Colgate Max Fresh and Colgate Optic White. The Company is also engaged in various product categories of the personal care market with operations in liquid hand soap, which it sells under the Palmolive, Protex and Softsoap brands. The Company manufactures and markets a range of products for the home care market, including Palmolive and Ajax dishwashing liquids, Fabuloso and Ajax household cleaners and Murphy’s Oil Soap. The Company, through its Hill’s Pet Nutrition segment (Hill’s), manufactures pet nutrition products for dogs and cats.

