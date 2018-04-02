Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.47% of Mack Cali Realty worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,751,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after acquiring an additional 603,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 666.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 158,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David J. Smetana purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $97,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

CLI stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,506.24, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

