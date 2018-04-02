Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,869 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.12% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $57,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 535,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 354,728 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,602,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,147,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,820,000 after acquiring an additional 221,960 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $1,268.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

