Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $62.09 Million Position in PTC Inc (PTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286,502 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.88% of PTC worth $62,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,542,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,935,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,958,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PTC by 441.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,088,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,154,000 after buying an additional 887,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LTD raised its position in PTC by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management LTD now owns 1,160,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,301,000 after buying an additional 691,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $78.01 on Monday. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9,071.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.17 million. PTC had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. PTC’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $553,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $404,172.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,368.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,964 shares of company stock worth $2,765,872. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

