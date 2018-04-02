Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $242,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $412.83 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $251.13 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46,675.42, a PE ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Vetr cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.31 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $507.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.84.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total value of $11,823,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,103,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.01, for a total transaction of $420,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,304.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

