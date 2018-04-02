Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $63.28 Million Position in Callidus Software Inc. (CALD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,773 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.23% of Callidus Software worth $63,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callidus Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,762,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 204,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callidus Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Callidus Software by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 592,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 131,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Callidus Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALD opened at $35.95 on Monday. Callidus Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2,389.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Callidus Software had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. equities research analysts expect that Callidus Software Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Callidus Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In other Callidus Software news, insider Leslie Stretch sold 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $434,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Callidus Software Company Profile

Callidus Software Inc provides cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions worldwide. The company enables its customers to sell Lead to Money suite of solutions that identify leads, train personnel, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation, capture customer feedback, and provide predictive analytics for competitive advantage.

