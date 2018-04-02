Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 157,066 Shares of QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of QTS Realty Trust worth $14,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,340,000 after buying an additional 1,041,223 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,020,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 985,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 360,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 309,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 238,863 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,832.65, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.42%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

