Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,358,000 after acquiring an additional 350,192 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $63,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 847,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,477,000 after acquiring an additional 125,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,253,000 after buying an additional 94,542 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $281.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total transaction of $111,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS stock opened at $240.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04. The company has a market cap of $15,894.58, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Essex Property Trust (ESS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-41361-shares-of-essex-property-trust-inc-ess-updated.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.