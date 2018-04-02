MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of MGNX opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.59, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $152.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $313,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,933,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,744,000 after buying an additional 384,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,181,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 843,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 632,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

