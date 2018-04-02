MACRON (MCRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $145,361.00

MACRON (CURRENCY:MCRN) traded down 79.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, MACRON has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One MACRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. MACRON has a total market capitalization of $145,361.00 and $2,659.00 worth of MACRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MACRON Coin Profile

MACRON (CRYPTO:MCRN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2017. MACRON’s total supply is 401,421,401 coins. MACRON’s official Twitter account is @MacronCoin.

Buying and Selling MACRON

MACRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase MACRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MACRON must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MACRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

