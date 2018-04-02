Macy’s Inc. (M) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, EVP Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marna C. Whittington sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,470.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,392 shares of company stock worth $3,173,164. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,923,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,653,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,072 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,110 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,293,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,737,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. 12,948,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,088,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9,064.75, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/macys-inc-m-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.