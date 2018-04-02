Macy’s (M) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Macy’s (NYSE:M) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macy’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3581583428068 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.26 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

NYSE:M traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,948,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,595. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9,064.75, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

