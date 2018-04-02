Critical Review: Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) versus Its Competitors

Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Madison Square Garden to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

This table compares Madison Square Garden and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden 5.21% -1.00% -0.67% Madison Square Garden Competitors -44.65% 150.69% -5.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Madison Square Garden and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden 0 2 5 0 2.71 Madison Square Garden Competitors 68 272 485 9 2.52

Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus target price of $222.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.68%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Madison Square Garden’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden $1.32 billion -$72.72 million -221.44 Madison Square Garden Competitors $1.15 billion -$63.59 million 2.70

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Madison Square Garden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company is a holding company, which is engaged in live experiences consisting of celebrated venues, sports teams, and entertainment productions. The Company operates in two segments, which include MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports. The MSG Sports segment includes the Company’s professional sports franchises, which include the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (the NBA), the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (the NHL), the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association (the WNBA), the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL), which is the primary player development team for the Rangers, and the Westchester Knicks, an NBA Development League team. The MSG Entertainment segment includes the Company’s live entertainment events. The Company presents or hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, performing arts and special events.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.