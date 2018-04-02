Maecenas (ART) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $821.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00697907 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00179538 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,150,150 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

