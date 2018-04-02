Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has $118.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magellan Health Inc. is an American for-profit managed health care company, focused on behavioral healthcare. As a specialty health care manager, they focus on some of today’s most complex and costly health care services. The depth and breadth of experience in managing behavioral health care, diagnostic imaging, specialty pharmaceutical services and providing pharmacy benefits administration enables us to deliver invaluable insights and innovative solutions that positively impact both the quality and the cost of some of the nation’s fastest growing areas of health care. Maintaining the highest level of integrity and clinical and quality excellence have long been Magellan hallmarks. By working together with health plans, employers, government agencies, consumers, service providers, fellow employees and many other stakeholders, they get a full perspective of the situation and are able to leverage these partnerships to deliver effective and innovative solutions. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp set a $105.00 price target on shares of Magellan Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Magellan Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $107.10 on Thursday. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2,605.11, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel N. Gregoire sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $2,265,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan N. Rubin sold 17,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $1,675,749.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,863 shares of company stock worth $9,432,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

