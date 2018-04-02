Castleark Management LLC Buys 14,800 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. UBS raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $58.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $13,315.18, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Castleark Management LLC Buys 14,800 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-shares-bought-by-castleark-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.