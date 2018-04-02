Maggie (MAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Maggie has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Maggie has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $331,211.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maggie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.04420890 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001217 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007332 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011826 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Maggie Token Profile

Maggie (MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “Magnet is a Proof of Word and Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Magnet features a network of masternodes who process near-instant and private transactions. “

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

