MagicCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,085.00 (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One MagicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MagicCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. MagicCoin has a total market cap of $854,315.00 and $1,085.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MagicCoin alerts:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001043 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin (CRYPTO:MAGE) is a coin. It launched on November 24th, 2017. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,099,767 coins and its circulating supply is 7,349,767 coins. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio.

MagicCoin Coin Trading

MagicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MagicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.