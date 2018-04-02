Head to Head Contrast: magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) and eXp World (EXPI)

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ: CALL) and eXp World (OTCMKTS:EXPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets magicJack VocalTec -28.37% 43.78% 11.02% eXp World -7.33% -272.55% -93.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of magicJack VocalTec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of magicJack VocalTec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and eXp World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio magicJack VocalTec $87.99 million 1.55 -$24.96 million N/A N/A eXp World $54.18 million 11.41 -$26.01 million ($0.51) -22.45

magicJack VocalTec has higher revenue and earnings than eXp World.

Risk and Volatility

magicJack VocalTec has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.96, meaning that its stock price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for magicJack VocalTec and eXp World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score magicJack VocalTec 0 0 0 0 N/A eXp World 0 0 2 0 3.00

eXp World has a consensus target price of $10.61, suggesting a potential downside of 7.34%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than magicJack VocalTec.

Summary

eXp World beats magicJack VocalTec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd. and its subsidiaries is a cloud communications company. The Company provides magicJack devices and other magicJack products and services. The Company also provides additional products and services, which include voice applications on smart phones, as well as the magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO and magicJack EXPRESS, which are updated versions of the magicJack device that have their own central processing unit (CPU) and can connect a regular phone directly to the users broadband modem/router and function as a standalone phone without using a computer. The Company’s products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from anywhere in the world where the customer has broadband access to the Internet, and allows customers to make free calls back to the United States and Canada from anywhere legally permitted in the world.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly eXp Realty International Corporation, is a cloud-based real estate company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Brokerage Services, Mortgage Origination Services, and Corporate and Other. It operates over the Internet through its Website, http://exprealty.com and a cloud-based platform to provide its residential real estate brokerage services. Through its Website, buyers can search real-time property listings, and sellers list their properties and gain exposure across the various markets it operates within. It also provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. This includes delivering around the clock access to collaborative tools and training for real estate brokers and agents. The Company also operates a loan brokerage origination company.

