MagneGas (MNGA) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $0.80

MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 533359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MagneGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.35.

In related news, Director Carla Santilli sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $33,583.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,199 shares in the company, valued at $116,311.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions.

