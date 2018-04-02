Magnet Price Reaches $0.0867 on Top Exchanges (MAG)

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Magnet has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnet has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002416 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 22,225,881 coins and its circulating supply is 21,975,881 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io. The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

