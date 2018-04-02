Maiden (MHLD) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maiden earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.79837935068 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MHLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maiden in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $6.32. 97,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,856. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $539.55, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.84). Maiden had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $703.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.40 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Maiden’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

