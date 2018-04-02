Main Street Capital (MAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

MAIN stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,168.01, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 82.93%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. King Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

