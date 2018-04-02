MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BB&T (BBT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BB&T (NYSE:BBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in BB&T by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in BB&T by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in BB&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BB&T by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 398,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40,502.32, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that BB&T will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

BBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on BB&T from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other BB&T news, insider Cynthia B. Powell sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $486,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $155,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,414 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BB&T (BBT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/mainstreet-investment-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-5345-bbt-bbt-updated-updated.html.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.