5,888 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) Acquired by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,902.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRS opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2,069.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.96. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $54.61.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

