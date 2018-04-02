MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $336,000 in Phillips 66 (PSX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 34,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $75.14 and a one year high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $44,746.68, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

