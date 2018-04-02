Manna Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Manna has a total market capitalization of $552,001.00 and approximately $2,054.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00693080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00177514 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029372 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna’s total supply is 10,043,673,073 coins and its circulating supply is 43,673,073 coins. Manna’s official website is www.grantcoin.org. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

