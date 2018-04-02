Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 678.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $4,703,988.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $1,172,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7,615.13, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.34. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

