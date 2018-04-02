ManpowerGroup (MAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN) traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.26. 501,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,848. The company has a market cap of $7,382.30, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $136.93.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 7,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $846,972.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $4,703,988.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,547 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,051. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

