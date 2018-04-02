Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 236 ($3.26) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($3.04) target price on shares of Manx Telecom in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Manx Telecom stock opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.51) on Thursday. Manx Telecom has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 209 ($2.89).

About Manx Telecom

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

