Marine Products (MPX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3105313467885 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:MPX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.67. 4,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The stock has a market cap of $485.18, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.36. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $17.12.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.88%. research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

MPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Ifs Securities raised shares of Marine Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

