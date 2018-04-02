MarketAxess (MKTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s revenues have been consistently growing primarily driven by persistent increase in commission (received on trading volumes). Its solid inorganic growth also remains a positive on the back of strong financial position. In addition, the company continues to benefit from international business, with strength in both emerging markets and Eurobond spaces. However, its escalating costs remain a significant headwind. The company’s expenses are expected to rise over the coming quarters given ongoing investments in several areas including trading platform, new protocols and infrastructure as well as headcount additions. The company continues to suffer from extremely benign market conditions. Credit spreads continue to trend lower and spread volatility remained at historically low levels.”

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.24. 80,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,050. The firm has a market cap of $8,182.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.57. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $99.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $6,671,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total value of $1,177,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,457.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/marketaxess-mktx-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.