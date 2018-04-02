Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,706,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,201 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,500,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,328,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,221,000 after purchasing an additional 836,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,821,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,232,000 after acquiring an additional 760,213 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In related news, insider Daniel S. Glaser sold 41,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,398,347.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,792 shares in the company, valued at $22,827,488.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 52,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $4,292,760.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41,924.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.27%.

WARNING: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-associates-updated-updated.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.