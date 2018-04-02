Marten Transport (MRTN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Marten Transport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,244.14, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $280,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marten Transport by 64.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,613,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,798,000 after buying an additional 1,814,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marten Transport by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after buying an additional 499,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,709,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 477,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 72.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 583,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 245,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

