Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Martin Marietta Materials earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.4479493343242 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE MLM traded down $6.89 on Monday, hitting $200.41. 701,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,601. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $191.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,019.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.25.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $630,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

