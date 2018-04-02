Masco (NYSE:MAS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Masco (NYSE:MAS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masco earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.1603371464101 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,633. Masco has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,673.55, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 1,000.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 5,577 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $233,397.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 82,701 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $3,547,045.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 692,102 shares in the company, valued at $29,684,254.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,727 shares of company stock worth $4,695,460. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/masco-mas-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.