Masimo Co. (MASI) Stake Lessened by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Masimo by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,541.42, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $104.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Masimo had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total value of $186,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,934.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $881,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,337.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

