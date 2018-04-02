Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,028,000 after purchasing an additional 804,173 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,157,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 639,074 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $33.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,267.64, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.89 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/matador-resources-co-mtdr-shares-bought-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.