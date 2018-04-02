Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Matador Resources stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,267.64, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.89 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,028,000 after acquiring an additional 804,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,570,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,663 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 372,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

